COVID-19 cases will continue to rise unless everyone starts obeying public health rules, Charmaine Gauci has warned as Malta registered a record number of new virus cases.

The 218 new cases were recorded in Malta between Sunday and Monday, while the number of active cases steadily climbed towards the 2000 mark, currently set at 1937.

Gauci, who serves as Superintendent for Public Health, said that rate of infection would continue to climb if mitigation measures were not obeyed.

Authorities have shut down bars for one month, made mask-wearing mandatory in public and restricted gatherings in public to a maximum of six people, in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Unfortunately, while many people have adapted to new restrictions... others have not. - Charmaine Gauci

Gauci said the measures had been introduced after the European Centre for Disease Control predicted an upsurge in cases at around this time.

“There are multiple causes for the increase in numbers, it can’t be chalked down to one reason," she said.

The measures are intended to slow the spread without having to force schools and workplaces to shut, she added.

People walk on Republic Street, Valletta. Authorities have made mask-wearing mandatory in all outdoor public places. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“Unfortunately, while many people have adapted to new restrictions and found ways to keep in touch with their families around them, others have not and this is reflected in our own enforcement.”

Referring to social media posts circulating over the weekend showing crowded entertainment venues, Gauci said measures needed to be adhered to in order to be effective.

“The impact of what happened this weekend will be seen over the coming week and the week after. This is how numbers increase: if we’re not going to obey measures, then numbers are going to keep going up,” she said.

“A worrying number of people are currently hospitalised or in intensive care. It’s not our pleasure to dish out fines. Everyone needs to be responsible and understand that these measures are in place to control the spread of disease and the impact of the virus on everyone.”

Doctors alarmed by new case numbers

Reacting to the record number of new cases, Medical Association of Malta president Martin Balzan said the exponential increase in case numbers was alarming and said that Prime Minister Robert Abela could not lead the public to believe that life was progressing business as usual.

"When the prime minister goes on television and reassures people that everything is okay, then the public interprets that as a carte blanche to do as they please. This attitude is counterproductive, we cannot have messages not based on science during an epidemic," Balzan said.

"Not everyone is wearing masks or wearing them correctly and enforcement has not been effective. The fact that bars are closed while snack bars remain open is sick and irresponsible behaviour."

"If we take a look around Europe we can see how responsible governments are reacting to the situation," he continued.

"We cannot be falsely reassured, people must understand that there is an epidemic and the fewer contacts you have the better it is, the fewer people you meet, the safer you are."

"I am expecting responsible action to be taken based on science. If snack bars, gyms and restaurants need to close, then they should close against financial compensation. If the government is not willing to compensate them and continue to promote the idea that they can remain open, then it should be clear."

"All evidence suggests that mask-wearing has failed in Malta as well as abroad. When you’re seeing these kinds of r numbers, you have to close down social events. Going to work or school is one thing, but anything that’s not essential, there’s no point," Balzan said.