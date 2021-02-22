A further 193 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Sunday and Monday as the virus claimed its 305th victim, data released by health authorities showed.

The latest victim, a 96-year-old man, died at Mater Dei Hospital.

A total of 2,782 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, resulting in a positivity rate of just under 7 per cent. The positivity rate measures what proportion of tests is positive.

According to public health data published on Facebook, a further 242 people recovered between Sunday and Monday, meaning Malta now has 2,471 active cases.

Data showed that 1,111 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday. So far, 64,419 doses of vaccine have been administered. Of these, 20,531 have been second doses.

Two vaccination processes are currently under way - elderly groups are being given the Pfizer vaccine and essential workers such as teachers are to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.