Argentine giants River Plate will have to play a Copa Libertadores match with an outfield player in goal after CONMEBOL rejected their request to call up youth team goalkeepers following an outbreak of coronavirus in the squad, local press said.

River are due to play Colombians Independiente Santa Fe in Buenos Aires on Wednesday evening but their squad has been hit by more than 20 coronavirus infections.

With all four goalkeepers listed in their official Libertadores squad — Franco Armani, German Lux, Enrique Bologna and Franco Petroli — infected by Covid-19, the four-time champions asked South American football’s governing body if they could call up youngsters Alan Leonardo Diaz and Agustin Guzman.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.