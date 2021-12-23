For nearly two years, older people have been considered among the most vulnerable but the COVID-19 pandemic did nothing to stop Sr Annie Catania, 82, from supporting deprived families in the Philippines.

Since 2003, Sr Annie has been living and working with victims of the “wealth injustices” in Quezon City, some of whom have to live in a cart they wheel around the town to pick up trash.

“By day, they pick up plastic and cardboard, which they sell for a living. By night, the cart is their home,” Sr Annie, who forms part of the Sisters of St Dorothy community, told Times of Malta over the phone.

“I recently spoke to a family of four children who told me that, during the day, they hang out in the cart and, once traffic stops at night, they lie on the ground to sleep.”

Sr Annie, who contracted coronavirus some two months ago, speaks very briefly about her three-week recovery. She is keen on thanking Maltese benefactors who finance the community’s nutrition and education programme.

Through this programme, malnourished children are provided with daily meals while their mothers are taught cooking, baking, tailoring and hairdressing, in a bid to help them gain skills through which they could earn a living.

The community is also supporting some 16 youths with their college fees.

When the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm, the community had to suspend the programme.

Instead, together with Sr Bernadette and local volunteers who are themselves poor, Sr Annie feeds at least 100 families by providing them with food staples such as eggs, rice, milk, perishables and vegetables.

Maltese benefactors have also financed the building of 13 homes that host homeless people who would otherwise sleep on the streets, known as Saint Paula’s village.

Those who wish to help Sr Annie may send a donation to Sr Celia Agius-Vadalà, Sisters of St Dorothy Mdina RBT 1120, or to Bank of Valletta account: 18208305010. Call on 2145 1008 for more information.

