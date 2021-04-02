Pep Guardiola said Manchester City may well not replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero due to the financial fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.

Guardiola added the runaway Premier League leaders possessed enough talent to cope without Aguero when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Argentine joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, three years after the club was taken over by Abu Dhabi owners, and will leave after 10 trophy-laden years, with 257 goals in 384 games so far.

City have been linked with Norwegian star Erling Haaland, England captain Harry Kane and France’s World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe but Guardiola is not sure such targets are realistic.

Although City are one of the richest clubs in the Premier League they like others have had no fans coming through the turnstiles for a year.

