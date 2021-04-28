The Canadian Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled for June in Montreal, has been shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead the race will be held in Turkey, officials said on Wednesday.

“Due to the health measures put in place to fight Covid-19, the Canadian Grand Prix has been canceled for a second consecutive year,” Canadian authorities said in a statement.

“The event will return next year, however,” and a deal has been reached between organisers and the governments of Canada and Quebec to extend its run by two years until 2031.

