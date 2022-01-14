Arsenal said on Friday they had asked the Premier League to postpone their north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur this weekend due to a combination of coronavirus cases, injuries and players at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Martin Odegaard missed Thursday’s goalless League Cup semi-final first-leg draw at Liverpool due to Covid-19, with Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu ruled out through injury.

Cedric Soares and Bukayo Saka suffered injuries at Anfield in a match where Granit Xhaka was sent off.

