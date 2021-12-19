Covid-hit Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Wolves on Sunday after the Premier League rejected their request to postpone the game as Manchester City put struggling Newcastle to the sword.

Just four games were left on the schedule this weekend out of the original 10 as Britain’s worsening coronavirus crisis took its toll on the English top flight.

Clubs will meet on Monday to discuss what action to take, with growing questions over the integrity of the competition as the busy festive period looms.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.