Health authorities detected 72 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with no virus-related deaths recorded for a fourth consecutive day.

Data released by the health ministry showed that the number of patients requiring hospital treatment has continued to fall and now stands at 39. Of those, four are receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital’s intensive treatment unit.

There are currently 898 active cases in the country, with 162 patients having recovered overnight.

Saturday’s 72 new cases ties February 14 as the day with the lowest daily tally of cases since early December.

Data shows that more than 340,000 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.