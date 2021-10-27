The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital declined to 11 on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry showed.

Four of those patients are at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit.

On Tuesday, there were 14 virus patients in hospital, with four of them requiring ITU treatment. Health authorities reported 16 new virus cases that day.

Health authorities reported 15 new virus cases on Wednesday, with 19 patients having recovered overnight. As a result, there are currently 218 active cases in the country.

Healthcare workers administered 1,877 vaccine doses over the previous day. Of those, 1,213 were booster shots.

Just over 871,000 vaccine doses have been administered locally so far, with the country enjoying the highest vaccination rate in Europe.