A further 282 people tested positive for COVID-19 between Saturday and Sunday, while another 55 recovered overnight, according to health authorities' data.

The number of patients in hospital also went up by eight cases overnight as 30 patients are now in hospital. Four of them are in intensive care. On Saturday there were 22 patients in hospital.

There were no deaths, meaning the number of known active cases in Malta stands at 2,018.

The same data also shows that 169,800 people have now received the third dose of the vaccine to fight the virus, while 1,009,968 jab shots have been administered over the past 12 months.