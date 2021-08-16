The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital is the highest since mid-April, according to fresh data by the EU’s disease prevention agency.

The update by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) comes as fresh COVID-related rules come into force today.

According to the ECDC, for the period up to August 8, Malta’s new hospital admissions per 100,000 people rate stood at 5.05.

A similar figure – 5.83 – was last registered on April 18 when the island was still under quasi-lockdown as part of efforts to slow down the spread after record numbers of new cases were detected in March.

According to the ECDC data, the figure has been slowly climbing since June 27 after three weeks of no patients requiring hospital treatment. The increase in hospitalisation coincided with a spike in cases in the community.

At present, there are 38 patients at Mater Dei Hospital, including five in the intensive care section.

Despite the hospitalisation rate climbing, that for intensive care admissions has remained relatively constant for weeks, which the health authorities attribute squarely to the coronavirus vaccine. Five patients were in ITU on Sunday.

In recent months, health authorities around the world said that, with the roll-out of the vaccine, focus should shift on hospitals when looking at what mitigation measures are needed.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has taken a similar stance, saying that restrictions will be further eased if the hospital numbers remain stable.

Further easing of measures

He made the remarks while unveiling a series of new rules that come into force today when all those fully vaccinated can spend seven days in quarantine instead of 14, with the quarantine period coming to an end once a negative test is presented.

The number of those allowed to attend controlled seated events will increase, from 200 to 300 before going up further to 500 at the end of the month.