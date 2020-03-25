Two sisters who were due to take their mother out to celebrate her birthday, ended up singing Happy Birthday to her below her balcony because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Daniela and Antonella Mizzi also put up posters across the road from their mother's residence in Sta Lucija, wishing her Happy Birthday. She turned 69.

"We haven't visited our parents for two weeks now because we decided to take the necessary precautions since the very first cases of COVID in Malta. Till now, it seems it's working Take good care of your elderly, only you can do it!" they wrote on Facebook.

"Remember after all this is over, all that will really matter is how we treated each other"