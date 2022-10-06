The government will be offering flu and COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks ahead of what is expected to be a severe influenza season, with the over-55s and vulnerable to be given priority.

Both vaccines should be taken at the same time and the authorities believe COVID-19 vaccinations will become an annual undertaking.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that from October 17, the government will be offering both the flu and Omicron vaccines to those over 55, the vulnerable, healthcare workers and infants aged between six months and five.

The vaccines will be offered in two separate jabs but the authorities will be encouraging people to take them on the same day. They will be administered on different arms, Fearne said.

Ahead of the flu season, the authorities are gearing up for a spike in admissions and are also in the process of adding 60 beds at the Boffa Hospital.

“We are expecting more people to need to be admitted. It is important to take the necessary precautions…as we have become used to taking. And the best way to do so, especially this year, is to get vaccinated.

“The flu vaccine hits four strains including H3N2, which is the one we expect to see in the upcoming months. This year’s vaccine is very effective,” Fearne said.

Health Minister Chris Fearne announcing the two-in-one vaccine plan. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Asked about the risks of getting two vaccines at one go, Fearne dismissed concerns, saying babies are given the so-called “seven-in-one” vaccine.

“So there is definitely no issue with getting two-in-one,” Fearne said. The health minister said he expects the Omicon vaccine, like the flu one, to have to be administered annually, moving forward, especially since COVID-19 is now endemic.

Also speaking at the conference, public health chief Charmaine Gauci said that in recent weeks the number of people visiting GPs with flu symptoms stood at eight for every 100 patients. In 2019, the figure stood at 13 out of 100 in January, when the peak was registered.

Gauci also said there are just four patients with COVID-19 at Mater Dei. None of them are in the ITU.