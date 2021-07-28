The UĦM trade union complained on Wednesday that COVID-19 measures being introduced by employers are creating confusion and were symptomatic of a situation where rather than adopting a common strategy, each workplace was behaving as if it were a mini-public health authority.

"This union has always urged workers to comply with the policies and procedures issued by the health authorities and is not willing to accept public health policies drafted by the employers," it said.

Earlier this month, Times of Malta reported that, according to the Malta Employers' Association, dozens of companies were considering requiring their unvaccinated employees to take weekly COVID-19 tests.

The association's director-general, Joseph Farrugia said the MEA advocated that employers protect their staff and the public by encouraging vaccination or tests.

“The employer and employees all have the right to know the health risks to which they are exposed. So it’s reasonable to ask the employees for a periodical swab test to determine whether they are infected or not,” he said.

The UHM in its statement on Wednesday called for the issue to be resolved around the table, but it warned it is keeping all options open, including resorting to industrial action if no solution is found.