As summer holidays come to an end, schools are reopening everywhere.



Coronavirus hotspots in schools are almost inevitable as recently witnessed at US colleges and universities and this is exacerbated (in this age demographic) by partying youths. Schools must take precautions as advised by public health authorities.

Interestingly, European countries have not banded together to assess existing evidence and come up with a common plan to minimise risk depending on the level of coronavirus circulating in the community – school recommendations vary by country. However, expect a rollercoaster whatever we do, as cases will flare up and will have to be contained.

This article is for parents and will concentrate on the impact children face. It will not delve into risks to school staff. A very recent study has shown that children's risk of health problems with coronavirus are minimal. The study analysed 651 children with coronavirus in hospitals in the UK and concluded that parents should be "reassured" that this virus has not caused the deaths of any otherwise healthy schoolchildren in the UK. Children's risk of needing hospital admission for coronavirus is "tiny" and critical care "even tinier". The highest risk was for black children who are also obese. Very young babies also have a slightly higher risk.

The researchers noted that a "strikingly low" 1% of these 651 children (six in total) had died in hospital when compared with 27% across all other age groups. Only 18% had needed intensive care. Of the six who died, all had "profound" underlying health problems that had often been complex and life-limiting. The researchers concluded that children with such serious conditions remained vulnerable and should be shielded. But for the rest, the risk was extremely low.

Of note, not all children with underlying health conditions died. 42% of the 651 children had an underlying health condition, with the most common being conditions affecting the brain and nervous system (11%), cancer (8%) and asthma (7%). Having asthma had not made the children more likely to need intensive care, while obesity did.

52 of these children also developed a multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to coronavirus, a condition first noted in mid-March.

The most common symptoms in those admitted to hospital were a fever, cough, nausea/vomiting and shortness of breath. Older children were likelier to have stomach pain, headache and sore throats.

School is safe overall for children.

Victor Grech is a consultant paediatrician.