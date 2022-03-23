A total of 375 new COVID cases were detected between Tuesday and Wednesday, while a further 127 people recovered, according to figures published by the health authorities on Facebook.

Two men, aged 87 and 93 died while positive with COVID, meaning there are currently 2,969 known virus cases in Malta.

The number of people being treated in Mater Dei hospital has risen to 63, one of whom is receiving intensive care.

The number of new COVID cases spiked over the past few days with Health Minister Chris Fearne attributing the increase to a subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19, increased socialising and a cold weather snap.

The same health data shows that over 348,900 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.

Correction: Health authorities have amended their announcement to say that two people had died after previously reporting no new deaths.