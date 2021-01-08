A further 191 people tested positive to COVID-19 overnight, while 77 patients recovered.

According to the health authorities' daily update, 230 people have so far fallen victim to the pandemic in Malta, after another two people died between Thursday and Friday.

No details about the two latest virus victims were available at the time of writing.

The new cases were detected out of 3,639 swab tests. There are currently 2,047 active coronavirus cases in Malta.

Photo: sahha Facebook page

Superintendent for Pubic Health Charmaine Gauci is providing further details about the cases registered over this past week in a weekly live update about COVID-19 in Malta.

Malta has seen a spike in cases over the past few days, an increase that saw state school teachers strike after the government refused to move lessons online.

On Friday Malta started vaccinating residents of 37 homes for the elderly across the island. All 4,400 residents are expected to receive the first dose by the end of March.