Friday's 47-year-old victim of COVID-19, Mary Sammut, “went to sleep in the evening and, unfortunately, did not wake up the following morning”, her daughter said as her family reeled from shock.

Sammut had contracted the virus a week ago and was one of two people reported to have died of COVID in their homes on Friday, a rare occurrence so far.

“Honestly, it happened so fast. I cannot put any feelings into words,” 21-year-old Leah told Times of Malta.

Sammut also leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter. The family, Leah said, was in shock and disbelief. “Within a week, this virus killed my otherwise healthy, beautiful mama,” she said

Sammut, a BOV manager, had a cough a week ago and took a rapid test.

The result was positive and was reconfirmed in a PCR swab on Monday, her daughter recounted. She had a cough up until her unexpected death.

“All we know is that she passed away from complications arising from COVID,” she said of her sudden and unexplained death.

Five COVID-19 deaths were announced yesterday, bringing the average age of victims to its lowest ever, at just over 68.

Now holding the fort, Sammut’s eldest expressed gratitude and said the family had lots of support.

It happened so fast. I can’t put my feelings into words

“Many people loved my mum and I have received loads of heartfelt messages from her friends, colleagues and old schoolmates. We are doing our best to acknowledge each and every post because we do truly appreciate it,” she said.

Leah yesterday found the strength to offer details on what her mother enjoyed doing to “add colour” to her story, highlighting that she enjoyed crafts like lacemaking and ganutell and that she shared these talents, handed down from her grandmother in Gozo, with her friends.

“She liked teaching, guiding and mentoring others both in her work and in these crafts,” Leah said.

In painting a picture of her mother, Leah said she adored nature, loved going on walks and “her garden is always full of flowers”.

Photo: Facebook

She acknowledged the many good memories left behind in her talents but found that looking through her photos brought up too many emotions and refrained from choosing one to accompany her story.

Sammut, a “sweet, smiley and helpful” BOV employee, was a “front-liner” taken away too early while she was providing an essential service to the community, the bank said on Friday.

“She was a beautiful soul who left an impact on so many of us here at Bank of Valletta with her lovely smile, the way she interacted with our customers and colleagues and the way she led her staff,” it said in a Facebook post shortly after her death was announced.

“A dear friend, colleague, mother, leader, Sammut would be sorely missed by all,” it said, appealing to help protect its front-liners by following simple rules.

The post drew several comments from former colleagues in various branches throughout Sammut’s career, including one reaction calling for protection of bank employees, who needed to be vaccinated as well.

Sammut’s own rare and last Facebook post referred to a Times of Malta article in September, which quoted the superintendent of public health saying most COVID victims had a pre-existing heart condition, called congestive heart failure.

“To me, no COVID-19 death is justified because the patient had another condition. The fact remains that these vulnerable people died in isolation and denied of their loved ones in the final moments of her life,” she had said.

“While we pray for their souls, it is important to show solidarity with everyone by observing health regulations. Vulnerable people are not only in hospital but everywhere. I am sure you agree with me that every life is invaluable.”

Asked why two patients had died in their homes, Charmaine Gauci said on Friday it was due to various reasons.

Unable to give details on individual cases, she said some people had chronic illnesses and so the progression of the illness was too rapid for hospitalisation.