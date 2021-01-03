2020 will be long remembered. Faced by an unexpected predicament, we reaffirmed “Malta’s bright story of human fortitude and courage”.

Last year was one of sacrifices and difficult decisions. For some, it was a year of great loss of cherished family members and dear friends. For most, it was a year of separation from extended family, friends and hobbies. It was a year when we had to forgo the pleasures of our intrinsically communal culture.

It was, however, a year of great pride. Pride in our health professionals who with great dedication gave their all. Pride in our security forces. Pride in our businesses which showed great resilience. Pride in our children who remained sources of joy. Pride in our elderly who stayed close to us despite social distancing.

After these sacrifices, we have much to look forward to. In the coming weeks, the vaccination programme will gradually give us back our life. We will remain vigilant but the defeat of the pandemic is drawing nearer.

In 2021, instead of discussing challenges, we will speak of opportunities. We are able to do so because the pandemic was well-managed.

Since June, while others keep suffering rising unemployment, we have had consistent drops. We are among the few euro area countries with low unemployment. We are one of the few countries where employment indeed rose.

The prudence shown in our years of plenty served us well. We put in place one of the most generous support programmes in the world, with which we saved 100,000 jobs. While in previous crises, families had to run down bank deposits, this time round they increased savings and since June, they also purchased the largest number of properties in history.

In the 2009 crisis, 900 more persons ended on social assistance. In 2020, there was a drop of 400. This is a record that will keep us proud for years. We have shown that our economic model is resilient and in adversity can shield those most in need.

Instead of austerity, 2021 will see us implement the most generous budget in our history. The measures undertaken mean that a couple on the minimum wage will have an additional month of income. The same for a couple on the minimum pension.

We are doing this without endangering public finances, as attested by international agencies that are reaffirming our A+ rating. Other governments are already warning citizens that 2021 will be the year of new taxes. Our “warning” to citizens is that 2021 will be a year of unprecedented investment that will transform our nation.

In 2020, we won for Malta the largest ever EU budget allocation. In 2021, we will start to employ these billions in projects that will launch our new digital economy and form the core of our green deal.

The resolution shown in 2020 needs to be redoubled. 2021 will be a year of hard work and great effort.

Together, we have to help the sectors worst impacted by the pandemic. We need to continue to buy local and support our businesses. We need to bring to life our cultural sector.

In the middle of the pandemic, I set out the government’s vision – based on the five pillars of governance, quality of life, education, infrastructure and environment. 2021 will be the first year down this path, a path that will lead us to a better tomorrow.

We will stop the importation of single-use plastics. We will transform waste management. We will also bring green spaces back to the community.

We will spend the largest budget ever allocated on education, as well as the largest budget ever allocated on infrastructure, be it digital, industrial, social or green. We will finalise large social and affordable housing projects.

We will continue to revolutionise governance, reforming and boosting the resources of our institutions. Those who think our efforts will stop after Moneyval are mistaken. Improving governance is at the heart of our project.

We will continue to extend civil rights. State interference in private life needs to be minimised.

We will truly seek to give women a fair and equal opportunity to lead this country.

We will harness the dynamism and vision of our youth to enable them to fulfil their immense potential.

We will put Gozo at the centre of our policies. During the last legislature, Malta’s GDP per capita finally equalled the EU average. We are committed that Gozo will also exceed this target. Gozo will become the showcase of our digital and green transformation, an island characterised by rising prosperity, sustainability and a better quality of life.

It is now time for “hope for the clearer days which have come”. We have to engage the promise of 2021 with all the courage and determination shown in 2020.

Robert Abela, Prime Minister