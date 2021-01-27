The Civil Protection Department has procured a large rescue dinghy and an advanced fire-fighting vehicle in a €1m investment from public funds.

The department explained that the dinghy is suitable for use in rescue operations of up to 12 hours, even in rough weather. It can also be used for fire-fighting in harbours.

The Scorpion fire-fighting truck is seen as ideally suited for fire fighting in industrial zones owing to its 15-metre reach.

The new equipment was inspected by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, who renewed the government's commitment to further acquisitions and investment in personnel training.