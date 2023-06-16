Cost-cutting in homes and businesses is lowering fire safety standards and putting more pressure on firefighters, CPD director general Peter Paul Coleiro said on Friday.

“It is a bit unfair that people profit and rely on the Civil Protection Department (CPD) when things go wrong,” Coleiro said.

The CPD director said that people often cut corners when insulating their homes and installing fire safety equipment, using combustible materials that are then not installed correctly.

“We have heard of and seen people installing styrofoam in the facades of buildings to replace insulation, because it is cheaper," he said by way of example.

Contractors might say that the material is not combustible if it is plastered and that is true at the start, Coleiro said.

But in three or four years cracks can appear.

“If a car parked next to the façade catches fire, or if there is a fire in a room, the entire façade can quickly go up in flames,” Coleiro said.

The fire can then spread across the building, he said.

'Knock off signs'

Another problem that firefighters often encounter during inspections is cheap fire-related signage in buildings.

“Just to gain a few euros on every sign, they (businesses) use printed knock-offs that look exactly like the real thing but aren’t the real thing”, Coleiro said.

“They melt in fire and we find (fire exit) signs on the floor, rather than standing where they should be”.

Fire doors not up to standard are also often installed, he said.

The CPD director was speaking as new fire safety legislation is in the works.

As things currently stand, engineers must sign off on fire safety reports for larger projects before a Planning Authority permit is given.

But the legislation seeks to make regulations more robust.

Coleiro said even “reputable engineers” lack the necessary knowledge on fire safety.

“I once saw a fire report for a recycling plant that was only two pages long,” he said, adding that the report only recommended installing fire extinguishers and included extinguishers' technical details.

He said engineers should at least follow short fire safety courses and also suggested they join the CPD for a day.

“I invite the engineering profession to come to the CPD and we will put you through our fire training facilities. We will take the time to show you how the smoke travels, the heat, and we’ll make you run flights of stairs in full kit,” Coleiro said.

Coleiro was among the speakers at a Malta Chamber conference, “Igniting Change - The Need for Fire Safety Legislation in Malta”.

Fire reports often ignored

BCA engineer Antoine Bartolo said fire safety reports are often ignored after a building is ready.

“Fire safety reports are being requested in the planning process but not necessarily being implemented,” he said.

Bartolo said that an "advanced draft" of a Fire Safety Act is in the works.

The CPD will be the drivers of the legislation, but other agencies and departments will be involved he said.

It is understood that the act will take much from the UK’s Fire Safety Order.

Under the 2005 law that applies to non-domestic buildings, owners have to conduct a fire risk assessment and implement fire safety measures and an evacuation plan. The order carries criminal penalties for non-compliance.

Fire brigades can inspect buildings at any time under the order.

Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said legislation and regulation are important, but a change in culture is also needed.

“People in Malta think fire is not a risk in Maltese buildings,” Zrinzo Azzopardi said. A collective effort is needed to change this impression, he said.