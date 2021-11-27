A Civil Protection Department training exercise in a Gżira high-rise caused some traffic confusion on Saturday morning, with Sliema-bound motorists diverted away from the seafront.

The training exercise, at the 17 East tower, is focused on ensuring CPD firefighters are prepared to handle emergency situations in high-rise buildings. It was announced by the CPD on its Facebook page.

Several CPD fire trucks and ambulances lined Triq ix-Xatt for the training, with police officers blocking off traffic heading towards Sliema.

Although originally scheduled to run from 9am to 12pm on Saturday, eyewitnesses told Times of Malta that officials on-site were advising motorists that the road would remain closed until 2pm.

Heavy traffic in the area on Saturday morning.