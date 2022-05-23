A continuing professional education (CPE) seminar on ‘Tax Aspects of Family Businesses’ will be delivered online via Zoom on Wednesday, May 25, from 2 to 5pm, organised by the University of Malta’s Department of Accountancy in collaboration with Malta University Consulting Ltd.

The seminar qualifies for three hours (core competencies) of CPE.

The seminar will deal with tax aspect of family businesses and how one arrives at the annual tax charge of such companies.

For further information, call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit the website below.

www.muhc.com.mt