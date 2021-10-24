The 33th meeting of the season, consisting of eleven races all for trotters was held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack.

Three of these races were semi-finals from the Johnnie Walker Cup Championship for class Gold trotters on a short distance of 2,140m. Sunday’s card included also tro class Premier races on a long distance of 2,640m and which were won by Crack Du Tillet and Romanesque.

Thirteen trotters lined up for the first class Premier race.

Here, Rodney Gatt put Capitole Meslois in front after the official start of the race. During the first metres this French trotter opened a small lead from Faust Boko (Jesmar Gafa’) and Crack Du Tillet (Andrew Farrugia).

