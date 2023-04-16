Driven by Michael Ellul, French Crack Money won the 2023 edition of the prestigious Tazza l-Kbira competition for class Premier trotters on a long distance of 2640m this weekend. This final, organised with the financial support of Bank Of Valletta, formed part of the 20th meeting of the season which was held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack. Another programme was also held on Saturday afternoon.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Premier final. Crack Money (Michael Ellul) took the lead after few metres from the official start of the race. This horse opened a small lead from Lucky Guy Boko (Ludvic Ghigo) and Global Undecided (Rodney Gatt). Crack Money managed to triumph easily by a length and a half from Lucky Guy Boko and Infinite Knight (Charles Degiorgio). Global Undecided ended in fourth place from Charming Soldier (Paul Galea) which also had a good performance. The winner clocked an average time of 1.13.7” per kilometer. For Charming Soldier, this was its second win in Malta.

