The roads agency has dodged responsibility for cracks in a historic 17th century chapel in Mosta, saying the damage was observed by archaeologists during inspections prior to the commencement of works in that street.

Infrastructure Malta’s contractors are currently carrying out trenching works in Triq Tal-Qares, which is one of the streets the agency is upgrading as part of its €700 million nationwide project. They are laying new services, including water and sewage, before reconstructing the road.

Even the developer of a recently-approved project just four metres away from the historic chapel dedicated to St Andrew, built in about 1657, said he was not to blame for the damage, as work on his project had not yet started.

“Our development has not even begun so we cannot be blamed for this,” Marlon Bugeja said.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“Our project will not involve any excavation and we will demolish the house with utmost care.

“My architect is in the process of drawing up a report on the state of the chapel before work starts in about two or three weeks.

“We’ve gone to great lengths to protect the chapel.”

His father’s terraced house, where he has lived for 30 years, will be demolished to make way for a basement level garage and two maisonettes at groundfloor level, four three-bedroomed apartments on the first and second floors and a duplex four-bedroomed penthouse with pool at the top.

Cracks were there prior to commencement of works

Contacted about a story published last week over cracks that have appeared inside the chapel, the Infrastructure Malta spokesman said architects had met the chapel’s archpriest and the cracks were already visible.

“Infrastructure Malta is carrying out all works in collaboration with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, due to the archaeological sensitivity of this area and to ensure that the chapel is adequately protected,” the spokesman said.

He added an archaeologist approved by the Superintendence had also been engaged to monitor the reconstruction and to take necessary action if any archaeological remains were uncovered or if the chapel was at risk of damage.

The spokesman said trenching works for the new sewer started on Thursday within the existing sewer’s infilled trench, without any rock cutting. The works are moving away from the chapel and not towards it.

He said Infrastructure Malta’s archaeologists confirmed on Sunday that the ongoing works were not affecting the chapel and cracks were there before work began.