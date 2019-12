A Christmas crafts fair is being held in St George’s Square, Valletta, by the Commerce Department within the Ministry for the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority and the Valletta local council.

Original crafts products such as filigree, textile works, paintings, beading, wood works, ceramics, costume jewellery and agriculture products are on sale.

The fair runs until tomorrow and is open daily from 9am onwards. Entrance is free.