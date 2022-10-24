A crane toppled over at a construction site on one of Sliema's busiest roads on Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson confirmed that it received reports at 12:30 pm that a construction crane had overturned onto its side on Tower Road at the construction site of the former Regina Hotel.

No injuries had been reported at the time of writing, though a police spokesperson said he was awaiting further feedback from officers on site.

A police spokesperson said the crane toppled on its side on Monday. Photo sent by reader

Tower Road was temporarily closed and officers sent to the site to divert traffic.

Earlier this year, residents flagged concerns about works at the construction site after experiencing sewage seeping into the basement of their apartments.