A crane toppled over at a building site in Mosta on Monday morning, slightly injuring the operator, eyewitnesses said.

The incident happened just after 10am at Triq in-Naġġar.

The crane's arm came to rest on a room across a road, causing slight structural damage.

Picture: Gérard Julien

Meanwhile an Italian worker was injured on Monday morning when he was trapped between two trucks.

The accident happened during works near the Sirens waterpolo club in St Paul's Bay at 9am.

The police said they had not been informed about the man's medical condition yet.