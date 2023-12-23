Msida-bound traffic in Pietà temporarily ground to a halt on Saturday morning following a crash between a car and van on its busy seafront road.

The Triq Marina crash completely crumpled the front of the car involved in the crash, a Peugeot 308 Y-Plate vehicle, but the driver emerged with no injuries.

Aside from crashing into the back of a Toyota Hiace van, the Peugeot also clipped a white passenger car driving in the adjacent lane.

The white car's driver also escaped any injury.

"We thanks our lucky stars," she said following the crash.

Traffic was temporarily stopped as a result of the crash. Photo: James Cummings

Police were initially called to the scene to assist, as traffic built up on the two-lane road. Officers temporarily closed the road to Msida-bound traffic.

After ascertaining that nobody was injured, they handed over the operation to LESA community officers, who moved the van and reopened one of the road’s two lanes to traffic.