Msida-bound traffic in Pietà temporarily ground to a halt on Saturday morning following a crash between a car and van on its busy seafront road.

The Triq Marina crash completely crumpled the front of the car involved in the crash, a Peugeot 308 Y-Plate vehicle, but the driver emerged with no injuries.

Aside from crashing into the back of a Toyota Hiace van, the Peugeot also clipped a white passenger car driving in the adjacent lane.

The white car's driver also escaped any injury. 

"We thanks our lucky stars," she said following the crash.

Traffic was temporarily stopped as a result of the crash. Photo: James CummingsTraffic was temporarily stopped as a result of the crash. Photo: James Cummings
 

Police were initially called to the scene to assist, as traffic built up on the two-lane road. Officers temporarily closed the road to Msida-bound traffic.

After ascertaining that nobody was injured, they handed over the operation to LESA community officers, who moved the van and reopened one of the road’s two lanes to traffic.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.