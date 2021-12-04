Two men are in hospital with grievous injuries following two separate car crashes in Naxxar and Floriana between Friday and Saturday, the police reported on Saturday morning.

In the first incident, a 28-year-old from St Paul’s Bay lost control of an Audi TT and crashed into a wall on Triq San Pawl, close to Villa Arrigo. The crash happened at 6pm.

He was given first aid on-site and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where doctors certified his injuries as being grievous.

Hours later, a similar crash in Floriana landed a 27-year-old man from Luqa in a similar situation.

The man was driving a Daihatsu Sirion on Triq Nazzjonali at 1.30pm when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.

He was attended to by a medical team and then rushed to hospital by ambulance. He is being treated for grievous injuries.