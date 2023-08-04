Seven organisations in Mosta that run the Santa Marija festivities on Thursday agreed to hold the feast even though a huge hole was dug in the middle of the square a few days ago.

The organisations had initially urged the authorities to close the hole before the feast, but on Thursday appeared to change track after Infrastucture Malta told them it would be dangerous for people to stand on that part of the square.

The hole is situated where the lion monument once stood.

The hole, which one feast enthusiast described as a ‘crater’, is part of the works on the ongoing embellishment project of the Mosta square and the surrounding streets.

It was dug on August 1, with mayor Chris Grech saying the local council and IM had no option but to open it up this week because that part of the square, which also lies on top of an underground water reservoir, was in a dangerous state.

But it was dug up just when feast enthusiasts thought roadworks were winding down and they could start setting up decorations in the square in time for the feast.

Festoons have already been set up while roadworks are ongoing.

On August 1, the organisations sent a joint letter to the local council and IM saying that the square in its present condition is not fit to welcome the huge crowds that are synonymous with the feast.

“The square has shrunk because of the hole that has been dug up and this will create congestion, increase crowdedness and, consequently, increase danger during the feast days,” the letter reads. “[The organisations] have unanimously agreed that the hole must be closed up immediately and any fencing should be removed between August 7 and 16.”

The letter was signed by the Mosta parish priest, the street decorations group, the two band clubs and fireworks organisations, the group of bell peelers and the church fraternities.

We can’t organise a feast with a crater in the middle of the square

The Saint Mary Philharmonic Society, whose president is the Mosta mayor himself, also signed the letter through their secretary.

Feast enthusiasts who spoke to Times of Malta said that not only will it be difficult and dangerous to cram people in the remaining space in the square but it will also be extremely hard to safely set up street decorations and ground fireworks in a manner that allows large crowds to keep a safe distance.

“We can’t organise a feast with a crater in the middle of the square,” one enthusiast said, adding that the initial agreement with the local council was for works to stop by the beginning of August.

Parts of the square and the surrounding streets have already been paved while works in other parts are still ongoing.

He said the square should have been flattened safely with a layer of temporary asphalt and washed for the feast.

Moreover, he said, this week a few rats climbed out of manholes that were left open and are scouring the square and the surrounding streets.

In a statement published on Facebook on Tuesday, the mayor assured residents that the authorities will do everything possible to complete all the necessary works in that part of the square by the end of this week.

He also said roadworks will stop on Saturday, in time for the start of the external festivities and that all scheduled events related to the feast will be able to take place in a safe environment.