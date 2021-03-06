Bayern Munich and their veteran striker Robert Lewandowski host Borussia Dortmund and their Norwegian top-scorer Erling Braut Haaland in Germany’s ‘Klassiker’ on Saturday.

With 28 goals in 22 league games, Lewandowski is on his way to being crowned the Bundesliga’s top-scorer for the fourth season running.

The Poland international has banged in 16 goals in his last 13 league games.

“That man is crazy. Just crazy,” Haaland told Norwegian TV, admitting he is a fan of his Polish rival.

“When I score, I’m one goal closer to catching him up.

“And then he just scores another hat-trick like it’s an everyday thing.”

