A mushy love story, self-aware humour, and a cast stacked with talent; this is everything you would expect from a rom-com with a standout exception – it’s infectiously memorable.

Not every film needs to be original. Just look at Netflix and their litany of carbon copy action disappointments; each one following the same exact beats as the one before it, titled in an immemorable fashion that screams low-effort, and generally starring Ryan Reynolds.

But every so often, a formulaic film rises above the rest as it strives to turn its simplicity into an asset, creatively pushing the boundaries without rocking the boat. Crazy Stupid Love is the light-hearted cliché rom-com that doesn’t try anything new, but works within the confines of its un-thought provoking subgenre with such efficiency and passion that it can’t help but be fantastic.

Immediately, the film starts with an eye-rolling opener: poppy restaurant jazz plays over a montage of couples eating at a fancy restaurant, their well-dressed legs innocently but flirtatiously touching under the table. Smash cut to a pair of heels facing a pair of ugly and unflattering Sketchers, the cliché soundtrack now awkwardly playing from somewhere within the restaurant. The camera pans up to show the stunning Emily Weaver (Julianne Moore) sitting across from her brown and boring husband Cal (Steve Carell). As they decide on dessert, Emily blurts out that she wants a divorce, another tonal shift that is objectively sad but, in reality, is unbearably funny.

Crazy Stupid Love knows what it is and plays around with its banality, consistently starting a trope only to break away from it a few seconds later. It reels you in with a digestible stereotype and enhances it with its own little twist.

At work, a colleague overhears Cal crying in the bathroom, assuming he has cancer and prompting the office to worry. When Cal corrects them, they clap and cheer, shouting, “Hey everyone, it’s just a divorce!” with the same elation as a birthday boy. Or, when it suddenly starts raining as a deflated Cal walks home, he muses aloud, “What a cliché.”

Dan Fogelman’s self-aware writing is at the heart of what makes this film so surprisingly unique, but its soul belongs to the cast. Carell’s nerdy comedic genius is in full effect as he plays The 40-Year-Old Virgin once again, this time married but just as spiritually celibate. And although he certainly carries most of the laughs, it’s the supporting stars and their dynamic chemistry that sets the stage for the biggest chuckles; Ryan Gosling’s womanising Jacob able to spar handily with Carell.

Reminiscent of Love Actually’s multifaceted plot, there are many sub-plots at work here but instead of characters randomly crossing paths and calling it a day, each narrative parallels the others. Eventually they all culminate in an explosive climax that comes right out of left field; an unexpected ‘plot-twist’ that a simple romantic comedy has no right to be doing and, even after the first viewing, remains hilarious sans the initial shock.

Can’t contain the laughter… Ryan Gosling & Steve Carell. Photo: Warner Bros

However, this unforgettable highlight happens with just under 30 minutes left out of the two-hour runtime. It doesn’t suddenly become unenjoyable, but it’s like that feeling after an incredibly fantastic family dinner: dessert is finished, you are completely stuffed, and all you want is to go home but your aunt won’t stop talking. All you can do is wait for her to end, a slight blemish on an otherwise perfect meal.

And Crazy Stupid Love is the closest a popcorn rom-com can get to perfection. It isn’t the most distinctive tool in the shed, but it is certainly a reliable one. It is funny, charismatic, and a standout comfort film, and although it has begun to show some wrinkles, there is very little that would be deemed inappropriate today – except for a set of underage nudes that are best left forgotten. And yes, modern romance tales such as La La Land may be more intriguing as they speak of a more realistic side of love, but none of them carry the same laidback charm that seems to have been lost by the wayside – a characteristic that Crazy Stupid Love will never lose.