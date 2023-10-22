A new face and body cream has been carefully formulated to address the specific needs of individuals undergoing radiotherapy. Pharmaceris X not only alleviates irritations but also nurtures the skin, providing soothing relief while promoting skin regeneration.

Folic acid, a key component in Pharmaceris X, plays a pivotal role in promoting skin cell repair and regeneration.

Its combination of active ingredients ensures the cream glides smoothly onto the skin, delivering long-lasting hydration and replenishing essential lipids. Its high tolerance and efficacy have been confirmed through rigorous clinical and dermatological tests under the supervision of dermatologists and oncologists, specifically in post-radiotherapy patients.

Proper skincare during and after radiotherapy is crucial to alleviate symptoms and promote healing. However, it’s essential to consult one’s doctor before introducing any cosmetic product into one’s routine during radiotherapy.

Pharmaceris X is available at Brown’s pharmacies.