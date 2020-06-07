The Maltese Italian Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Altacom Invest UK has created and made available to all English schools in Malta an innovative open-source platform to allow them to continue operating without the need for further investments: You Teach We Tech.

"In the last months, during the COVID-19 emergency crisis, we have worked hard to try to understand the opportunities that we could make available to Maltese and Italian companies in the education sector,” said Victor Camilleri, president of the Italian Maltese Chamber of Commerce.

“We asked our associates to make their know-how available to the entire Maltese and Italian society. The response was great, several companies accepted our challenge and they made their skills and competences available in for the benefit of society."

One of the missions of the Chamber of Commerce is the creation of business opportunities for Italian and Maltese companies, with a particular focus on its associates.

In agreement with Altacom Invest, a company specialized in innovative investments, the Chamber has decided to provide the web platform, without any fixed and setup costs, for those who register by the end of this June, there will only be a small commission on the sale of each course per student.

"In addition, we are working on the development of technologies for other economic sectors affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” continued Camilleri. “We are doing it in collaboration with other associates and with the Network of Italian Chambers of Commerce in the world, of which we are proud. We have always been an innovation incubator and we are proving it. This is only the beginning of a wider desire to support other economic sectors.”

“We responded to the call from the Maltese Italian Chamber of Commerce and decided to work on an innovative product. Our platform, unlike others on the market, will allow schools to replicate the language study experience in Malta and it will also allow the possibility of interaction and friendship between classmates,” said Giovanni Randazzo of Altacom Invest.

"In fact, alongside the traditional learning management tool, we have integrated an independent Facebook or LinkedIn style social network, where every student registered with the school will be able to upload photos, status, videos, chat with classmates and talk with teachers in dedicated groups or via chat and ask for clarifications on the lesson of the day or on unclear topics.

“Each school will therefore be able to create its own teaching and socialization environment between students and teachers. The school will not have to worry about technical aspects. It will only have to provide the syllabus for each course level, teaching materials, quizzes, exams and live lessons, while our staff will take care of uploading it on the platform. We will take care of all the technical back office and technical assistance to the users of every school.”

This will not be a site shared between schools. Each school will have its own personalized and independent platform which it will have to fill with high quality content.

The school and teachers will simply have to do what they are trained do: teach.

MICC will try to invest resources in publicizing the courses of schools that will use the technological platform being made available.

However, the idea is to extend the use of the platform not only to English schools but also to educational institutions, private schools and freelancers.