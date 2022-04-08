Saviour Grech, 60, of Sannat, residing in Fontana, spends about three hours a day creating a wonderful art, the so-called pyrography, the art of burning on wood.

Saviour was attracted to pyrography 15 years ago, when his friend, an art teacher, advised him to try his hand at burning on wood since he had a lot of patience. Saviour immediately took up the challenge and decided to create a figure by drawing it with a pencil and then burning it with a welder.

His next dream was to create a pyrography clock, which took him two years to complete. He used the face of the clock in the style of the Maltese clock, but painted something special and original underneath.

To date, Saviour has created not one clock but eight and about 40 other pieces of art. The technique used is first drawing the scene with a pencil and then burning it with a welder.