DEX Workspaces is changing its name to Vivendo Workspaces. The new showroom opened on Thursday, November 28 with an after-work networking evening.

DEX Workspaces is the trusted name in workspace and office solutions, and the change doesn’t come lightly. The new name brings the business unit closer to the Vivendo family of brands, completing Malta’s most advanced offering across workspaces, hospitality, and wellness.

Vivendo has moved on from selling beautiful furniture to creating customised workspaces. The name change is the last step to ensure that that the B2B division in workspaces provides an even better experience for the consumer looking for an all-in-one workspace solution.

Vivendo’s commitment to their customers remains the same. The revamp of the showroom allows all architects and design professionals to use the workspace models for their meetings and creates a holistic experience where clients can sample different textures and products first-hand. There is an Acoustics Room to showcase their sound-absorbing features, and an Auditorium, with steppe-like seating and audio-visual facilities.

The showroom provides a shop-in-shop home display of brands Technogym and Vitra to inspire architects and designers. Furthermore, Vivendo has expanded their range of customised furniture to showcase how different designs can be adapted to suit multiple needs and configurations.

Vivendo Workspaces’ ultimate aim is to become the partner of choice for fully integrated workspaces, hospitality, and wellness spaces.

"We do not believe in standing still, and letting innovation happen on its own. We believe in making that innovation happen ourselves," CEO Chris Gauci said.