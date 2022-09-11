When I dragged Oscar down from City Gate, he was a right mess. Yet he was relieved and thankful to be alive. We sorted his problem. But why would he want to do it in the first place?

Suicide survivors in crisis reach the end of their tether after valiantly trying to cope. They are not losers. Deep down, they don’t want to kill themselves. What they really want is to kill the problem, but they don’t know how or don’t know where to get help. If they don’t address the problem, they can even regret not dying. How can this be? Generally, this is what happens.

Something goes pear-shaped. Your family, partner, friend, pet, job, reputation, health or whatever matters to you goes wrong. You face rejection, worry, humiliation, embarrassment, confusion. Your normal routine goes out of the window. You don’t wash, sleep, eat or focus. You feel ugly, incapable and inferior. Everything becomes an insurmountable chore. You withdraw. You become invisible. Nobody wants you. You’re lonely. They vex and criticise you.

As your weary body tries to muster the ability to cope, you slip further into pain and suffering. Any vices or past illnesses spiral out of control as new ones torment you. You become frustrated. Life is fading. Living mutates into existing. Days become dull and dragging. Time morphs into agonising boredom. You cry, get angry and despair… you see no way out of this endless dark, dank hole. You don’t deserve forgiveness. You cannot imagine anyone tolerating your pain. Your world collapses.

The crisis escalates. You start thinking that life is not worth living. The torment afflicts you daily: you’re not good enough, you’re never going to manage, you don’t deserve to live. Others would be better off without you. Thoughts flood your brain as you hatch a plan. The risk of activating the plan becomes increasingly real. Perhaps you act on impulse, perhaps fuelled by drugs or alcohol. It’s over. Nobody cares.

But it doesn’t have to be over and many care.

Irrespective of your psychological resilience, things can go wrong and overwhelm you. Like Oscar, you could be one of the other 80 million people who grapple with these negative thoughts and feelings annually worldwide (Nock, 2018). Globally, another 14 million people attempt suicide and sadly, some five per cent (703,000) complete suicide every year (WHO, 2022).

Encouragingly, suicide rates are decreasing around the world, except for the Americas, with the highest reported rates in lower income countries. However, it remains the second leading cause of death in young people aged 15- to 29 years for both sexes, after road injury (Suicide in the World, WHO, 2019). Global suicides have encouragingly decreased by 100, 000 since 2019 but this is not good enough. We must aspire for a zero-suicide rate. With properly funded and trained crisis teams, this is possible.

The Samaritans UK (2022), our sister crisis team, mirrors our promising data stating that over the past two years, neither suicide rates nor attempts have increased despite global calamities (COVID, recessions, wars, human migration, climate change, etc).

However, suicidal thinking increased. This could be explained by the fact that people were cluttered together, hence chatting more. It could also be because many initiatives sprouted showing how people cared, spurting the afflicted to open up.

Locally, some 50, 000 people think about suicide annually to varying degrees. About 1,000 attempt suicide and three per cent (30 people) go on to kill themselves. Since the inception of the Crisis Team in 2010, Maltese suicide rates show a decreasing trend from 7.5 to around six per 100, 000 population with some undulation thereafter, placing us among countries with the lowest suicide rates in the world (data.worldbank.org). This may be due to the team’s free 24/7 crisis line, the Kriżi app, surveillance, networking with the precious extended Crisis Team (the police, CPD, A & E and other organisations), suicide prevention campaigns, debunking myths, caring and making it okay to talk about suicide.

In Malta, suicide is not a high public health priority yet

Since 2010, the team has handled over 79, 000 crisis calls, 52,000 media messages and 10,000 crisis e-mails. Most importantly, we helped save over 400 lives. These numbers humble us. They motivate us to do more with zest and good science. Most callers appreciate the service, feeling supported through a crisis plan which is promptly formulated and actioned on the spot (Crisis Resolution Malta (CRM), 2022).

Back to Oscar. He is now in a ‘better place’. He ploughs fields, has a pet bullfrog and sports a Chelsea flag in his maisonette. He loves and is surrounded by loved ones. He feels special and important to society. He wanted me to tell everyone that despite his crisis, everyone can have a future like him. He wanted to tell you that life, although laden with challenges, is indeed worth living. Oscar now knows what to do and where to get help when in crisis. He finally emphasised that suicide is never the solution and encouraged people in crisis to get help immediately. He remains forever thankful that he was plucked back.

Importantly, Oscar is not a number. Nor are you. This is why World Suicide Prevention Month (WSPM) which takes place every September is about ‘Creating hope through action’ as the slogan goes. It’s all about action on an individual and public health level, providing ‘Immediate care when you need it most’ as our team’s motto aptly says. Let us not forget that without this care, suicidal behaviour leaves a trans-generational legacy of pain and suffering. For every person who self-harms or dies by suicide, 6 loved ones are at an increased risk of suicide (65 per cent), mental illness and of being marginalised or dropping out of education (80 per cent). This means that around 6, 000 loved ones suffer at least intense grief every year on our islands.

Remember that like Oscar, people who attempt to take their life are one too many. They have family, friends, projects, hopes…a life. We have to care for the vulnerable groups such as LGBTIQ, prisoners, expats, professionals etc. and network more through the upcoming Fondazzjoni Sokkors Fil-Pront (FSP). This energetic Foundation is encouraging all health care and ancillary providers to streamline resources, underpinned by a very much needed suicide prevention strategy which has been in its draft form since 2015 (vide my article last year about WSPM).

In Malta, suicide is not a high public health priority yet. Support the annual WSPM campaign in Malta and Gozo. Talk about suicide. We need to make the Crisis Team’s ‘Suicide Talk’ mandatory in schools, factories and other establishments. We need a 24/7 crisis room next to A & E. We need crisis phones near suicide hotspots. We need off-roaders with blue lights to reach people in trouble… the list is long but not impossible to handle given the health, social and economic benefits of nipping such thoughts and behaviour in the bud.

There is always an alternative to this preventable tragedy. Think about those in crisis this month and every month. You are a key player and team member in its prevention. Through action, you can make a difference to someone in their darkest moments. How can you do this? Stop, look people in the eyes and ask, ‘Do you have thoughts of hurting yourself?’.

Don’t be scared to ask. Contrary to popular belief, this question does not propagate suicide but actually takes the pressure off and lifts the taboo. The healing then starts, dispelling incorrect thought processes. Stay with the person. Just listen – you don’t have to say much if you’re not sure what to say. Never leave them alone. Call the crisis line and get help. You are now a hero by showing them that they matter and that you care. You have caringly instilled hope through action. That’s all Oscar needed at City Gate. That’s all you may need.

If you have been affected by this article or are struggling, get in touch on the free 24/7 crisis line (+356 99 33 99 66) or download the free Kriżi app for help.

Mark Xuereb is a UK-trained psychiatrist who leads The Crisis Team and lectures at university.