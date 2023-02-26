Earlier this week, MCAST held a two-day sports symposium with the theme ‘Inspiring a Legacy Beyond the 2023 Major Sports Events’.

The symposium consisted of numerous illuminating debates on various sports issues ahead of Malta hosting two major sport events – the Games of the Small States of Europe, between May 29 and June 3 as well as the UEFA U-19 European Championship in July.

Without a doubt, apart from the spotlight being on Malta, these tournaments will provide local athletes with the perfect opportunity to showcase their talents and challenge for the main honours on home soil.

The respective organising committees are running at full steam to ensure a successful running of the tournaments. New facilities have also been inaugurated ahead of the competitions which will no doubt provide athletes with further opportunities to continue practising their respective sports beyond the Games.

