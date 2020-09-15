The countdown for BNI’s Restart the World is under way. More than 9,750 chapters, being part of this global organisation of business referrals, are maximising the advantages of international online meetings to advance the development of businesses within their countries as well as are exploring opportunities that have matured in this new reality.

BNI’s Restart the World is a global movement to help businesses big and small get back on the path to growth. During the live event for Europe at 2pm on Thursday, September 17, BNI will announce plans to help restart the world of business, while BNI Founder Dr Ivan Misner will moderate a panel of business leaders.

Furthermore, on the Malta front, following the successful joint meeting between BNI chapters in Malta and South Africa held last month, Malta BNI is presenting a new opportunity to businesspersons in Malta to hear from business leaders about how we can overcome the current challenges. On Tuesday, September 22 at noon, the online Malta BNI Business Briefings (BBB) will include a 30-minute presentation followed by Q&A.

Guest speaker will be Debby Peters, author of the book Tell Me Exactly What to Say: 33 Conversations That Will Make a Huge Impact on Your Networking Life. Peters, a BNI member for over 25 years, has provided sales training for her clients, and since 2010 has offered Connext Nation to the world. Recently, she was dubbed with the moniker of “Why Wizard” because she is an expert at helping people to uncover the reason why they do what they do.

The Malta BNI Business Briefings initiative is part of a series of online meetings organised by BNI Malta, which forms part of the global Business Networking International (www.bni.com) organisation, to foster stronger collaboration between businesses and to create new commercial opportunities. Visitors are welcome.

For more information on these two events or to register, e-mail Viviana Premazzi at viviana@gmdmalta.com, David Bullock at david.malta.bni@gmail.com or Carmel Bonello carmelbonello2020@outlook.com. BNI’s proven business networking platform provides its members with the ideal environment, technology, training and support to help them build strong businesses. Malta BNI was established in 2012 and today it has five active chapters which are currently regularly meeting via Zoom.