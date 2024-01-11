Spark15, an organisation formed in 2015, aims to create opportunities and a community for refugees and asylum seekers. Co-founder Dursa Mama says it focuses on education and integration, while also being a “pillar of information”.

A refugee himself, Dursa is a huge advocate and inspiration to many in Malta.

On his experience of first arriving in Malta, he says: “It’s really hard to figure everything out. You don’t know the language; you don’t know the culture; you don’t know people or the place”.

He also explains how the difficulties he went through to get to Malta in the first place added to the challenge of settling in and beginning a new life.

However, it was these experiences that encouraged him to put extra effort into creating a better life for himself. He got involved in an array of activities, including football, BBQs and educational classes.

“These activities can help people rebuild themselves and connect with other people,” he says.

“This not only integrates people with other refugees and asylum seekers, but with the rest of Malta.”

Dursa Mama. Photos: Scott Allison

Volunteers are the heart of Spark 15

Dursa doesn’t take all the credit for the organisation’s work. It is run by volunteers who help people understand the steps they need to take to get settled, or even to go on to college, or university.

“The ideas are not just from one person. They come from so many dynamic young people.”

However, the selflessness of those involved does come with a personal cost.

Dursa, along with the other volunteers, have full-time jobs in addition to the work they do at Spark15 – so this doesn’t leave much time for breaks or even for them to go out much socially. A lot of Dursa’s work involves night shifts, so sleep is impacted greatly.

“Quite often, we burn ourselves out because life is very demanding. I have to work and I have to study,” he adds.

On the future and sustainability of the charity, Dursa explains that donations and funding will be a key part of carrying on and expanding their work.

“We want to look into how we can get funding so we could recruit someone to the organisation. Recruiting a professional could allow us to help more people.

"At the moment, volunteers are on the frontline while also trying to manage the organisation, so having an employee with legal knowledge could really benefit our volunteers and service users.”

Dursa also dreams of expanding Spark 15 internationally and for it to be a “voice for young people in Europe… slowly we’re building ourselves, we’re crossing the international.

But the ultimate goal is having enough resources in the organisation which would be amazing for sure. That’s what I’m looking into”.

Asylum status

One big issue for many refugees is their asylum status. Broadly, Dursa believes that the migrant community in Malta is suffering because of lengthy processing times.

In Malta, people without refugee or citizenship status can still work (although some working conditions have been questioned by human right organisations).

But they’re not free to move around, or own property. From his own experience, Dursa believes that “if you don’t have a document, you can’t access anything”.

Many asylum seekers wait years before they are given an answer by the government about their status.

For those with status, it often needs to be renewed.

“There are so many challenges that push you back, but you keep knocking, keep trying, keep trying.”

Belonging

Dursa’s experience is what motivates him to create a sense of belonging for the people Spark15 supports, and to build a network they might not have had elsewhere. He aims to build himself and others up through the charity’s activities.

“I believe I can go through it. I believe I can find a way through it. I work hard to learn the culture and language; to go to college; and I aim to go to university… I want to belong in this country.”

This contagious positivity, he says, comes from growing up in a culture where “we don’t give up”.

This reflects in the work he does through Spark15 and the positive outlook many migrants maintain through their tough situations and is a truly inspiring and eye-opening take away from Dursa’s story.

“I appreciate the small things I have,” says Dursa.

“I’m grateful.”

More information on Spark15 here.