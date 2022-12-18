BNF Bank has recently won The Banker’s Bank of the Year award for the third year running. This is testament to our drive, dedication, commitment and success, says Michael Collis, BNF Bank’s outgoing CEO and managing director.

The coronavirus pandemic – and war in Europe – has caused significant economic turbulence. How has this tested BNF Bank’s resilience?

Despite a challenging year, with a series of unpredicted circumstances, we found ourselves to be well-positioned to maximise opportunities. Whereas we cannot completely predict and understand the cause of a black swan event, or how it will play out, we’ve learnt that protective measures should be set in place in anticipation of unexpected events. Such measures tie in with maintaining sustainable operations while delivering sustainable performance.

Technology is the driving force behind the growth of any company – but for a bank, does the human element still play a critical role?

Our digital transformation strategy is an integral part of our vision for a sustainable bank of the future. The development of our digital touchpoints provides customers with greater freedom, accessibility, and an overall enhanced experience based on device-responsive services that employ the highest security standards and are uplifted by personal human intervention.

However, the idea is not to let technology take over but to facilitate our people doing their jobs, invest in their ability and give the customer a much better experience. In fact, we believe that our 12 branch-strong network will continue to have a crucial role in our relationships with our customers who prefer face-to-face interaction. Our omnichannel approach will provide customers with the service they require, through the medium that they feel most comfortable.

You have just won The Banker’s Bank of the Year award for the third year running. What does this mean for BNF Bank, its employees and its clients?

Winning the Bank of the Year award for the third consecutive year and retaining our position as one of the leading financial institutions in Malta, is a great honour. Year after year, the bank’s efforts are recognised by organisations and industry publications of international repute, serving as a testament to its drive, dedication, commitment and success. This gives us the added impetus to keep innovating and moving forward.

BNF Bank has produced a consistently improving financial performance over the last five years which we believe is testament to our strategy

BNF Bank is led by an exceptionally committed and professional Board and a team whose very heart and soul is behind every success we have achieved. Along the way, we upheld our commitment to provide our communities with high quality customer service and this is only possible thanks to the talented and enthusiastic team who fulfil the financial needs of those we serve.

What Environmental, Social and Governance efforts have you committed to in 2022 - and beyond?

With environmental issues on the global agenda, we have increased our efforts to reduce the impact of our operations. As a baseline, we have formed an ESG committee as part of the management governance structure, setting the foundations for short-, medium- and long-term targets. These targets relate both to financing and towards reducing our carbon footprint, sustainability for the benefit of the Bank’s future, as well as the community of which we form a part.

Overall, in terms of profitability and growth, how has 2022 been for BNF Bank?

BNF Bank has produced a consistently improving financial performance over the last five years which we believe is testament to our strategy. We once again proved our capacity to enhance our brand while continuing to create value as the lending book grew and improved in credit quality.

This year, BNF Bank issued its first unsecured subordinate bond of €20 million, enabling the bank’s continued growth plans, delivering high-quality service to its customers and supporting the community which it serves.

What are your objectives for 2023?

The need for stability and sustainable transformation that encourages long-term value for stakeholders has become vital, even more so in today’s macroeconomic environment, characterised by rising prices and volatile economic activities. Europe is experiencing significant challenges due to the spill overs from the war in Ukraine and its direct impact on the global energy and food supply-chains, Malta’s prices have also been affected, putting a strain on people and organisations.

BNF Bank’s stance remains proactive to anticipate trends and remain a step ahead of change. Looking ahead, BNF embraces the future by continuously pursuing innovations that will ultimately boost the customer experience even further and continue its journey to become the bank of choice in Malta for Maltese families and businesses.