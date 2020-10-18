All art courses at the Malta Society of Arts, which were put on hold in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have now resumed as from Thursday.

Back in March, the MSA was hosting around 25 different courses in the visual, applied and performing arts.

All courses had to be put on hold due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have now resumed following the same timetable.

Students who were attending these popular courses in March can look forward to restarting their classes, albeit with new COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing, in place.

New courses will start at the beginning of the new year, in early 2021.

The list of courses which will be on offer and their schedules will be published in November on the Malta Society of Arts’ website and Facebook Page.

For more information and any questions about MSA’s courses, send an e-mail to info@artsmalta.org. You can also visit www.artsmalta.org or www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts.

The Malta Society of Arts also hosts embroidery courses.