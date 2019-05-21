Mcast Institute for the Creative Arts has launched the ICA Festival: Distinct that will run until August 4.

Distinct is a reference to the varied skill-sets students have acquired over the period of their studies, including various apprenticeships and work experiences. It was conceived by ICA students whose concept extends to the branding and overall curatorial aesthetic.

The festival consists of a month-long exhibition open every day at Spazju Kreattivin Valletta.

Throughout the month there will also be a variety of events related to the creative arts, including a number of foreign speakers of international repute. Entrance is free.

The ICA Festival will be working towards bridging the gap between Mcast ICA and the community, resulting in a better understanding of the outcomes of the ICA’s various programmes, and acting as a launch of young practitioners into the working world.

It celebrates creativity and acts as a platform to showcase the students’ hard work and collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the industry. These acquired skill-sets combined with each student’s personality result in individual differences and diversity that are critical to any organisation’s success in today’s competitive world.

The Mcast ICA Festival started three years ago as an alternative approach to the annual exhibition held at the Mcast Institute for the Creative Arts in Mosta. The festival is supported by Arts Council Malta, Spazju Kreattiv, Heritage Malta and Studio 7, among others.

This year’s edition is taking place at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta. It will be open on Mondays from 9am to 5pm, Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 9pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 9pm. Entrance is free.

For more information visit www.icafestival.com.