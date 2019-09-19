As part of the closing of the Creative Europe project AMuSe (Artistic Multi Sensorial Experience), three events are being held to explore artistic multisensorial innovation through an international collaboration between four European partners and 16 up-and-coming artists.

AMuSE is the first Creative Europe project ever to be selected for co-funding by the European Commission led by a Maltese organisation – the Malta Society of Arts (MSA). The project took place over a number of years, starting back in 2017 when the MSA submitted its proposal, laying out the concept of the creative programme. Three years on, AMuSE comes to a conclusion with three main events – a synchronised church bell ringing performance, an interactive concert and a final collective exhibition.

The AMuSE final exhibition will consist of a constellation of artistic works that were created during three artist-in-residence programmes that took place over the last two years in the three European partner countries – the Associazione Le Terre dei Savoia (Italy), Hanze University of Applied Sciences (The Netherlands) and Dusetos Cultural Centre (Lithuania). The month-long show will be divided into three sections according to the themes that emerged during the country-specific artist residencies: organic, man-made and traces.

The other two events forming part of the project’s finale are also inspired by the senses. The first one is Peal, a synchronised church bell-ringing event which will bring together various churches in Cospicua, Senglea and Vittoriosa, as well as the participation of 25 ringers. This performative event, directed by campanologist Kenneth Cauchi, will be a first in the history of Maltese campanology due to its size and nature. The second event is SensitIV, an interactive concert with a composition by Christopher Muscat, under the direction of Mro Michael Laus, which will be presented in various spaces around Palazzo de La Salle, the seat of the MSA, by the Goldberg Ensemble. The composition is a multi-sensory work that incorporates an unorthodox combination of performers with live electronics and lighting effects, which will form an integral part of this work.

The events have been directed by AMuSE’s artistic director Roderick Camilleri, who has also been shaping the project from the very beginning. The artistic work that was produced during the three residencies in Italy, the Netherlands and Lithuania will now be woven together in the collective exhibition by the 16 participating artists.

The AMuSE closing events kick off tomorrow at 7pm with Peal, the synchronised church bell-ringing performance at Dockyard Creek (Dock No. 1), and continue with the concert SensitIV by Goldberg Ensemble on Tuesday at 7pm at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta. The final exhibition of artworks will be launched on Tuesday and will remain open until October 31 at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta.

