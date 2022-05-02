Malta’s creative entrepreneurs are being invited to take part in the next edition of the Creative Business Cup, the finals of which are taking place in Copenhagen in June.

Regarded as the Olympics of creative start-ups, the global competition was launched in Malta by Culture Venture last year. Malta’s winner for 2021 was YouRun Ltd with the video game Warshmallows.

Start-ups utilising creative skills in the production of a creative industry product or service, or creative start-ups collaborating with other industries, are eligible to apply.

These include businesses in advertising, architecture, craft and artisanship, design, experience technologies, fashion, film, video and photography, gastronomy, leisure activities, music, performing arts, play and learn, publishing, radio and television, software and 3D printing makers.

All participants who make it to the Malta final are to receive: 10 hours access to business spaces at the Creative Incubator; professional mentoring by Culture Venture and follow-ups by Arts Council Malta and Malta Enterprise; and access to the Creative Business Network.

A jury will also determine which of the three finalists will be entitled to receive a €1,500 award for creative business development from Arts Council Malta.

The winner, who will be announced during the national finals at the Malta Chamber, will go on to represent Malta at the Creative Business Cup global finals in Copenhagen between June 27 and 28.

Besides holding the title of ‘Best Maltese Creative Start-up’ of 2022, the winner will also be able to access BRIGHT, a two-day global event of innovation, creation and knowledge.

Online applications are open until May 4 and all finalists will be announced by May 11. The national finals will take place on May 20 at the Malta Chamber.

Applications can be downloaded from here. For more information, visit www.cultureventure.org.

Culture Venture is the national partner of the Creative Business Cup. The lead partners of the national competition are Malta Enterprise and Arts Council Malta. The event is supported by the Malta Chamber and the Creative Incubator.