The Gabriel Caruana Foundation, in collaboration with Project Aegle Foundation, is organising a four-day workshop introducing participants to the art of papier-mâché, artivism and pedestrian rights at The Mill – Art, Culture and Crafts Centre, Birkirkara.

It being the carnival month, they are putting fun, satire and mobility in one packed creative workshop! Participants can sketch their views on sustainable mobility, pedestrian rights and solutions to everyday problems. They will be creating masks or sculptures using papier-mâché and at the end of the workshops, there will also be a mini parade around The Mill.

The workshops form part of the Gabriel Caruana Foundation efforts to raise funds to further promote modern and contemporary art in Malta. Part of the funds raised will also go towards the Project Aegle Foundation which aims to advance sustainable mobility solutions in the Maltese islands.

The workshops will be taking place on Saturday and on February 15, 22 and 25 at The Mill – Art, Culture and Crafts Centre in Birkirkara. Children over seven years of age can also participate in the workshop. For more information and to register, visit https://gabrielcaruanafoundation.org/events/carnival. One can also call on 7905 0071