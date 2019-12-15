Forty-five students from State and Church middle schools recently took part in a Writing Stars Festival at the Malta Maritime Museum, Vittoriosa, organised by the National Literacy Agency in collaboration with Heritage Malta.

The Writing Stars initiative for middle schools offers creative writing opportunities for promising 12-year-old students who excelled in the writing component of the English and Maltese annual examinations.

During this year’s Writing Festival, the students participated in various workshops run by well-known Maltese authors Rita Saliba, John Bonello, Clare Azzopardi, Trevor Zahra, Ivan De Battista, Charles Casha and Carmel G Cauchi, and two British authors, Cat Weatherill and Ian Douglas.

Each student was given a certificate of participation and Maltese and English reading books.

The Writing Stars initiative is one of the various ‘writing for pleasure’ activities organised by the National Literacy Agency in localities around Malta and Gozo.